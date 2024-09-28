Football Recap: Hastings Wins Wild Game, Prescott Rolls

Friday Night was a great night for our local football teams as Hastings won a crazy game at Cretin-Derham Hall 35-34 in overtime, and Prescott handled St Croix Central 39-20 to improve to 6-0 on the year.
The Raiders opened up an early lead, but C-DH would quickly tie it at 6. Hastings would then get a score, when Lucas Poellinger would return a blocked punt for a score, and then Luke Kendall would take a pick six to the house to take a 20-6 halftime lead. But Cretin-Derham Hall would hold the Raiders at bay in the second half, responding to take a 28-20 lead late in the 4th. Hastings would find the end zone though on a short run, before Lukas Foss would find his brother for a two point conversion to tie. Hastings would see C-DH decide to play for overtime, and the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders would score on the first play of OT, but they opted to go for two, and were not successful. This gave the ball to Hastings and the Raiders would punch it in, opting to kick an extra point and end the game. Johan Rova-Hegener would drill the PAT, and the Raiders would celebrate a thrilling win.
Prescott meanwhile, stood on business early on. Teddy Bernick would connect on a couple of deep touchdowns to Kobe Russell to quickly go up 12-0. The Cardinals would go up 20-0 on a 4-yard run and would succeed on the 2, giving the Cardinals a 20-0 lead. Saint Croix Central, known for their physicality and run game, would get one back to make it 20-6 but Prescott added one more before the half and it was 26-6. Teddy Bernick added a touchdown run to make it 32-6 and effectively salt the game away. The Cards added one more en route to a 39-20 win to go 6-0. They host Amery next week.