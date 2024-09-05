Friday Pregame: Prescott at Altoona

The 2-0 Prescott Football Team will travel to 2-0 Altoona on Friday night, LIVE on KDWA Video, at kdwa.com beginning with our Pre-Game Show at 6:35pm, and the kick-off to follow at 7:00pm. Head Coach Jordan Hansen joined KDWA Sports on Thursday, and he told KDWA’s Nick Tuckner that the Altoona defense could cause some havoc for the Cardinals, and ball control offensively will be key for both teams. Listen to the complete pre-game interview at 6:35pm Friday, or tune in to a couple of clips, right here to get you ready for Friday!