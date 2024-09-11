Hastings Fire Continues 9/11 Tradition… With Small Alterations

The Hastings Fire Department has an annual tradition of honoring the victims of 9/11 by flying the American Flag over Vermillion Street from the end of their ladder truck. However in the last year, Hastings sold their ladder truck and has a new one on the way in the next few years, meaning the department had a minor break of tradition this year. Hastings Fire Assistant Chief Chris Paulson joined KDWA to talk about this tradition, as well as the new equipment upgrades the department has and will contunue introducting over the next few years, including a new brush truck that entered service on Wednesday and the future ladder truck.