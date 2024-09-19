Hastings Fire Hiring Two New Positions

The Hastings Fire Department is currently seeking two full-time firefighter/paramedics.
According to the job posting, the department is looking for those positions to be filled and will train those hired. Current firefighter/paramedics will be considered and no prior firefighting experience is necessary but candidates must be willing to obtain certifications. The department has listed the following minimum qualificationsL
High School diploma or equivalent
Must possess minimum certification equal to the State of Minnesota’s equivalent for:
Firefighter II
Hazardous Materials Operations
Emergency Medical Technician
Possess a National Registry Emergency Medical Technician.
Meet NFPA medical and physical standards
Valid driver’s license
Microsoft programs and computer functions as well as related equipment
Minnesota Licensed Firefighter or ability to obtain Minnesota Firefighter License
More information is available at <a href=”http://https://www.hastingsmn.gov/city-government/city-departments/fire/employment-opportunities/full-time-fire-and-ems”>https://www.hastingsmn.gov/city-government/city-departments/fire/employment-opportunities/full-time-fire-and-ems</a>