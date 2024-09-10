Hastings Fire Report September 10

The Hastings Fire Department filed reports for incidents from September 1 thru September 8.
On September 8 at 5:53 p.m. units were dispatched to a smoke or odor investigation in the 500 block of Westview Drive. Units arrived at 5:58 and cleared at 6:22.
On September 7 at 4:20 p.m. units were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on 190th Street East. Units arrived at 4:26 and cleared at 4:38.
On September 6 at 10:44 a.m. crews were dispatched to a report of power lines down in the 600 block of 3rd Street West. First unit arrived at 10:47 and the last unit cleared at 11:29.
On September 5 at 3:23 p.m. firefighters were alerted to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1300 block of Sibley Street. Crews arrived in one minute and controlled the incident at 3:30, clearing at 4:13.
On September 3 at 9:35 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a gas leak in the 1600 block of Bailly Street. Crews arrived at 9:39 and cleared at 10:00.