Hastings Fire Report September 24

The Hastings Fire Department filed reports for incidents from September 15 thru September 22.
On September 22 at 10:20 a.m. firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 200 block of 33rd Street West. Units arrived at 10:26 and controlled the fire at 10:29, clearing the scene at 10:32.
On September 21 at 3:43 p.m. firefighters responded to a downed power line on Jacob Avenue at 150th Street. Crews arrived at 3:50 and cleared at 4:14.
On September 20 at 1:00 p.m. firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the area of 5th Street West. Crews arrived at 1:04, controlled at 1:08 and cleared at 1:17.
On September 17 at 3:38 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at 3rd Street East. Crews arrived at 3:40 and cleared at 3:54.