Hastings Fire Report September 4

The Hastings Fire Department filed reports for incidents from August 27 thru September 3
On August 30 at 6:09 p.m. firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 500 block of 3rd Street West. Units arrived at 6:13 and controlled the incident at 6:20, clearing at 6:22.
Hastings Fire dealt with several power line or electrical related incidents as a result of severe weather. On August 30 at 9:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a power line incident on Saint Croix Trail South. Units were on scene for about 20 minutes, clearing at 9:40. Another incident occurred at 1:30 that morning in the area of 193rd Street East. Crews arrived at 1:43 and cleared at 1:52. A similar incident occurred on August 29 at 8:13 p.m. in the 1700 block of Highland Drive. Fire crews were on scene until 9:43 p.m. The wiring incidents continued, as on August 29 at 5:54 p.m. during the severe weather event, crews responded to the 15000 block of 190th Street East for a wiring or electrical issue. First unit arrived at 6:05 and the last unit cleared at 6:36.
On August 29 at 6:27 p.m. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a building fire in the 14000 block of Valley Creek Trail South in Afton. Hastings Fire arrived at 6:52, the fire was controlled at 8:12 and that is when Hastings Fire also cleared. Lower Saint Croix Valley Fire was the lead department on this fire.
On August 27 at 5:39 p.m. firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide incident in the 12000 block of Point Douglas Road. Crews arrived at 5:42 and the incident was controlled at 6:12, with the last unit clearing at 6:16.
On August 27 at 7:08 a.m. firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 20 block of Amelia Avenue. Crews arrived at 7:15 and the last unit cleared at 10:40.
On August 27 at 6:56 a.m. fire crews responded to a power line down on 80th Street South. Crews arrived at 7:11, and the incident was controlled at 8:27 with crews clearing at 8:28.