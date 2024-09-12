Hastings, Local Communities Well Represented At Special MN Sings Event

Five local singers have been invited to return to the Minnesota Sings Stage this fall to compete in the annual showcase. Hastings HS Alumni Samantha (Kent) Emslander and Nathan Schlinder each finished in the top 3 spots during the first 10 years of this locally produced event thus, earning each a spot in the Best of the Best event set to take place on October 12th at 1:30 pm at the Gnarly Bard Theater in St. Cloud, MN. A total of 27 performers will vie for the top award.
Three additional local singers will also take part- Anna Blasey from Cottage Grove, Rueben Carbajal from West St. Paul and Lucia Weinhandl from Cannon Falls. Each will have one opportunity to impress the panel of judges who will determine the winner of the largest prize in the contest’s history- $10,000.