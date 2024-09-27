Hastings Man Reported Missing UPDATE FOUND SAFE

According to an update, KDWA has learned that Stromberg has been located
The Hastings Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a misisng man. According to a media release from the BCA, Eric Stromberg, 62, 5’11”, 275 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. Stromberg is believed to be a 2008 Black Ford F-150 with Minnesota license plate BTR-387.Stromberg left West Bend, Wisconsin on September 26 headed to Hastings but never arrived. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stromberg or his vehicle are urged to contact Hastings Police Department at 651-480-2300 or dial 911.
A picture of Stromberg’s vehicle is seen here.