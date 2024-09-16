Hastings Police Blotter September 16

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from September 2 thru September 9.
On September 2, police were called to Walmart for shoplifting incident where they cited 31-year-old Sherry Simpkins of South Saint Paul for Misdemeanor Theft.
On September 4 officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Frontage Road for a theft report. An 18-year-old was cited for theft.
On September 4 at 3:40 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Red Wing Boulevard for a reported hit and run accident. No injuries or citations were reported.
A third shoplifting report occurred on September 4 at 10:47 p.m. A juvenile was cited for theft.
On September 5 at 3:23 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Sibley Street. 40-year-old Jeremy Paul Fredline of Hastings was cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance, among additional citations.
On September 6 at 3:44 p.m. officers responded to a welfare check in the 1300 block of South Frontage Road. Upon further investigation, 58-year-old Anna Marie Ashenbrenner of Hastings was arrested for 3rd Degree DWI, 2nd Degree Test Refusal and Driving After Cancellation.
On September 6 at 11:21 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Vermillion Street. Officers investigated and THC products were confiscated from a driver who was not eligible to possess them.
On September 7 at 9:59 p.m. officers responded to 11th Street West where they arrested 49-year-old Marshall Halbach for 4th Degree DWI among other charges.
On September 8 at 12:18 a.m. officers responded to a felony warrant from Ramsey County. 66-year-old Timothy Gobely of Hastings was arrested.
On September 8 at 3:37 p.m. officers arrested 62-year-old Lori Jo-Meyer of Abeln of Farmington for 1st Degree DWI.