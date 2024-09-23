Hastings Police Blotter September 23

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from September 9 thru September 16.
On September 9 officers responded to an after the fact damage to property incident in the 400 block of 2nd Street West. An unknown person caused about $100 in damage.
On September 10 at 6:41 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of North Frontage Road for a shoplifting call. 40-year-old Igor Aleksadrovich Erokhin of Prescott was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft.
On September 10 at 11:05 p.m. officers witnessed a personal injury crash at Vermillion Street and Highway 55. One driver was issued a citation.
On September 11 at 9:52 p.m. Hastings Police initiated a traffic stop at 10th Street and Tyler Street. 36-year-old Adam Peterson of Hastings was arrested for Driving While Cancelled and For Having an Open Bottle.
On September 11 at 9:53 p.m. officers responded to a theft call in the 500 block of 18th Street East. There are no known suspects at this time.
On September 13 at 10:38 a.m. officers investigated a theft report in the 700 block of Commerce Drive where a trailer was stolen the night before. This case remains under investigation.
On September 14 at 5:28 p.m. officers took a past action report of a school bus stop arm violation in the area of Voyaguer Parkway and Yellowstone Drive. One driver was cited for failure to stop at a school bus sign.
On September 13 at 6:55 p.m. officers responded to the Hastings Marina for a vehicle crash. No injuries or citations were reported.
On September 13 at 9:15 p.m. officers took a report of a hit and run in the 200 block of River Street.
On September 15 at 2:11 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 5th Street West and Eddy Street. 29-year-old Brandon Shull of Hastings was arrested for DUI.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.