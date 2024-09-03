Hastings Police Blotter September 3

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from August 19 thru August 26.
On August 19 at 2:37 a.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of 31st Street West and 160th Street for a vehicle in the ditch. This case remains under investigation.
On August 19 at 12:40 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street East for a theft report. A black toolbox was stolen with tools inside. Police did not have a suspect identified as of the report being filed.
on August 19 at 4:20 p.m. officers investigated a theft report in the 200 block of 33rd St W that occurred on July 5. 32-year-old Edward Mears of Eagan was cited for misdemeanor theft.
On August 20 an officer investigated a business in the 300 block of Vermillion Street for selling THC products without a THC license.
On August 21 at 12:22 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Vermillion Street. After investigation the driver, Ashley Rachel Haugstad had a sign and release warrant for her arrest. She was provided a court date and released.
On August 21 at 12:27 p.m. officers recovered a stolen trailer in the 2000 block of 15th Street West.
On August 22 at 2:06 a.m. officers stopped a female with an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of Sibley Street. Melissa Hoikka of Ellsworth was arrested on an outstanding Washington County warrant.
On August 22 at 2:31 a.m. Hastings officers assisted the Inver Grove Heights Police Department with a narcotics investigation. IGH Police are the lead agency on this case.
On August 22 at 9:57 p.m. Hastings Police initiated a traffic stop at Cannon Street and Hackberry Drive. 43-year-old Melissa Remington of Hudson was arrested for criminal conduct and driving while suspended.
On August 22 at 6:58 p.m. police responded to an assault in the 300 block of Whispering Lane. 57-year-old Ronald Holtzkamp of Woodbury was arrested for domestic assault.
On August 23 at 8:06 a.m. officers responded to an alarm in the 100 block of 2nd Street East. Officers located a door that had appeared to be forced open. After a search, no suspects were located.
On August 23 at 7:24 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Rushmore Road in regard to a weapons call. 29-year-old Nathan R Justice of Hastings was arrested for second degree assault. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and South St. Paul Police Department assisted on this case.
On August 23 at 10:48 p.m. officers assisted Cottage Grove PD on a pursuit that entered Hastings. 19-year-old Jamya Poole of Hastings was arrested by Cottage Grove PD for fleeing in a motor vehicle. There was a large police presence in the 300 block of westbound Highway 55 as a result of this incident.
On August 25 at 1:25 a.m. police made a DWI arrest after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Vermillion Street. 30-year-old Nicholas Fantetta of Prior Lake was arrested for 2nd Degree DWI.
On August 25 at 2:53 a.m. Hastings Police assisted Hastings Fire on the fire at Lions Park, 5th Street and Ash Street. The case remains under investigation.
On August 25 at 5:24 a.m. officers responded to an alarm call in the 1300 block of South Frontage Road. This incident remains under investigation.
On August 25 at 7:56 a.m. officers responded to a damage to property report. A window was broken out of a business in the 1600 block of Vermillion Street.
Not long after that, at 8:43 a.m. officers observed glass breakage in the 2100 block of Vermillion Street. Officers investigated and were told a vehicles was stolen from inside the business. A burglary report was filed and the vehicle has not been recovered. We will have more updates on this incident.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.