Hastings Police Blotter September 9

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from August 26 thru September 2.
On August 26 at 1:55 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at 7th Street East and Vermillion Street. 31-year-old Nicole Reuter of Red Wing was arrested for DWI.
On August 26 at 10:28 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle near 15th Street and Vermillion Street. 54-year-old Todd Ames was arrested for Driving While Canceled.
On August 27 at 3:07 a.m. an officer stopped a bicycle near 14th Street and Spring Street. A juvenile was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
On August 28 at 12:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to Cub Foods in the 1700 block of Market Boulevard for a theft in progress. 28-year-old Steven Robert Burrows of Minneapolis was cited for tampering with a motor vehicle.
On August 30 at 2:09 p.m. police responded to an injury crash at Highway 55 and Vermillion Street. No citations were issued.
On August 31 at 12:42 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Vermillion Street where they arrested 29-year old Erik Madland for assault.
On August 31 at 8:47 p.m. police responded to Vermillion and 7th Streets for a traffic stop. 24-year-old John Roberts of Welch was arrested for DWI, driving while suspended, expired tabs and a weapons violation.
On August 31 at 11:39 p.m. police initiated a traffic stop on the bridge where they arrested 27-year-old Ian Lewandowski of Duluth for DUI.
On September 1 at 11:30 a.m. officers assisted the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop in the 800 block of Vermillion Street. The driver, identified as Joseph Alan Derezinski, was arrested for Driving After Cancelation.
On September 1 at 1:56 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Vermillion Street. 24-year-old Dominick Leonard Kaphing of Hastings was arrested for 3rd Degree DWI.
On September 1 at 10:00 a.m. an officer took a theft report in the 1400 block of 4th Street West. 27-year-old William Chase Green was charged with felony receiving stolen property.
On September 1 at 10:29 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop at Pine Street and Highway 55. 22-year-old Chase Warner of Rosemount was cited for a weapons violation.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.