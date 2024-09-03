Mudhens Strike Gold In 2024

Manager Robb Gamm of the 2024 Minnesota Class B State Baseball Champion Miesville Mudhens joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Tuesday to rattle through all of Sunday’s fun in the State Semifinal and Championship games, with Miesville coming back to beat Champlin Park, 4-3, before drubbing Air Freight, 12-1 in seven innings, for their Championship win. We break down the pitching, defense, offense, and all of the veteran leadership that stepped up throughout the entire tournament, which was one to remember for all Hens fans.