Park Pack Helping Ease Transition

Earlier in the week, we heard from Park Activities Director Phil Kuemmel about the storms that moved through Wolfpack Stadium, but now we flash ahead to this week, as all of the Park Freshmen were in at school to open the week, without most of the older kids in the building. Enter the new “Park Pack” taking the place of the old “Link Crew” that many schools have to ease the transition for 9th graders, moving in to the High School. Kuemmel, who also provided this photo from Tuesday, joined us with more on the program!