Prescott Police Blotter September 11

The Prescott Police Department filed reports for two weeks worth of incidents from August 26 thru September 8.
On August 27 at 7:32 p.m. a vehicle was stopped on Jefferson Street. An 18-year-old from Saint Paul was cited for operating without a valid license as well as speeding.
On August 27 at 8:44 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle at Kinnickinnic and Flora streets. That’s where the driver, 33-year-old John William Moeller of Lake Saint Croix, MN was found to be operating without a valid license and was cited.
On August 28 at 3:07 a.m. police stopped a vehicle at Orrin Road and Campbell Street for an expired registration. The driver was cited for failure to register, but the passenger, 26-year-old Tyanna Marie Hill of Hastings, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
On August 28 at 7:15 p.m. officers responded to a shoplifting incident in the 1200 block of Henry Street. The identity of the suspect was investigated via the registration plate on their vehicle. As it turns out, the individual attempted to pay using their cell phone but the transaction never went through, and police reproted the subject planned to return to pay for the items.
On September 2 at 3:57 p.m. officers responded to an accident at Ash Street and South Front Street. An officer was advised of a subject maneuvering their truck at the boat launch when the trailier hit a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
On September 6 at 12:30 a.m. police were notified of a driver known to have an active Pierce County warrant. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, 33-year-old Joseph Jacob Amyotte of Cottage Grove, was arrested for failure to appear and possession of THC with intent.
On September 7 an officer responded to a two-vehicle crash at Orange and North Elm Streets. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were removed by their respective owners.
On September 9 police responded to a disorderly conduct call where a woman was arrested for disorderly conduct.