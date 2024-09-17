Prescott Police Blotter September 17

The Prescott Police Department filed reports for incidents from September 9 thru September 15.
On September 9 at 11:52 a.m. police responded to a welfare check at the Holiday on Broad Street. As thy investigated, it was determined that the driver had warrants and 71-year-old Michael Bryan Szostkowski of St. Paul was arrested for OWI.
On September 9 at 12:36 p.m. officers responded to a driving complaint at North Acres Road and Highway 29. Police told the driver they were being given a warning for inattentive driving.
Prescott Police also responded to multiple 911 hangups or accidental calls, with those incidents occurring on September 9, 10, 13 and 15. No distress was noted in any of those incidents.
On September 11 at 3:33 p.m. a Prescott Police officer led the 9/11 stair climb with students and staff at Prescott High School in remembrance of 9/11 first responders.
On September 11 at 9:54 p.m. police responded to a report of a neglected animal. However when they arrived, it was determined that the dog in question was being taken care of and was healthy and no other issues were reported.
On September 11 at 9:5 p.m. officers conducted a warrant service in the 500 block of Monroe Street. No contact was made with subjects at the residence.
On September 12 police responded to a possible suspicious activity call. A vehicle was found with a door left open. It was later determined that the vehicle owner had left the door open by accident and no issues were reported.
On September 14 police were called for a disturbance where they arrested 23-year-old Mario Joseph Ebert for a probation violation.
On September 15 police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, that’s where they stopped 26-year-old Katelyn Elizabeth Ditzler of Prescottt and she was arrested for OWI and cited for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia