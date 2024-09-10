Raider Homecoming Week Preview

We are now less than one week away from Hastings High School Homecoming Week, and to get you excited for all of the FUN, HHS Activities Director Trent Hanson joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to chat about all of the things that will be happening off the field of play. We will also talk more about some of the athletic events, the Saturday Homecoming Dance, and much more throughout the week, and also on Saturday morning at 9:05am for the Hastings Coaches Show brought to you by Hastings Family Dental Care, Catalyst ARP, and also Perkins of Hastings!