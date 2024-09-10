Try Hockey FREE September 28th!

On Saturday, September 28th, the Hastings Hockey Association will host their “Take a Friend to Hockey” Day from 12:45pm to 1:45pm, at the Hastings Civic Arena, as youth from the Hastings community can come out and try hockey for free. Just bring a stick and helmet, and Hastings Hockey will supply the rest of the equipment! If you enjoy the game, an opportunity to play hockey for FREE is there for your child’s first season. Director of Learn Hockey with Hastings Hockey, Adam Elling, joined KDWA Sports for more on the 28th, and the Learn Hockey program.