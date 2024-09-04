Wolfpack Were In Eye Of Thursday Storm

For the most part, Athletics and Mother Nature usually get along, and sometimes we deal with delays, but what Park High School in Cottage Grove went through last Thursday, trying to open their 2024 Football Season against Rival East Ridge, while storms ripped though the City, causing power outages, downed trees, and more, was something to behold. Park Activities Director Phil Kuemmel joined KDWA Sports to talk a bit about what was a scary situation for everybody, before the teams finally hit the field after a two hour delay.