Wrestling Bean Bag Tourney Sunday

The Hastings Raiders Wrestling Program will be hosting their 2nd Annual Bean Bag Tournament at The Confluence Hotel in Downtown Hastings on Sunday, beginning at 10am, with registration set at $50 per team. There will be cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, plus contests, raffles, and door prizes throughout the day of fun, supporting Raider Wrestling. And don’t worry, football fans, the Vikings-Packers game WILL be carried on plenty of screens at the event! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on how to sign up today! (Check out Hastings Raiders Wrestling on Facebook for more!)