Bernick, Packard Named Award Semifinalists

Multiple Prescott players are reaping the benefits of their successful season by being named semifinalists for state awards.
Prescott Senior WR Will Packard has been named a semifinalist for the Al Toon Award, which is given annually to the top senior wideout in the state. It is named after former Wisconsin Badger Al Toon. Packard is one of 30 semi-finalists, with five to be chosen after the first round of the playoffs. The winners will be announced during tghe state finals.
Teddy Bernick has been named a Semifinalist for the Dave Krieg Award, which similarly goes to the top Senior QB and is named after former NFL star Dave Krieg. Bernick’s award watch list will also be trimmed to 5 in the first round of the playoffs, and then a winner announced during state championship week.
The Cardinals are off to their best start since 2000 with a 6-0 record.