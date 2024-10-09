Cardinals Girls Golf State Bound Again

The Prescott Cardinals Girls Golf team is headed back to the State Tournament, this time as a Division 1 team. As they prepare for a deeper and more challenging field than they are used to, Head Coach Chad Salay joined us to talk about it.
