City Moves Forward On New PFAS Plan; Water Rate Increase Lessened

During this week’s Hastings City Council meeting, the City of Hastings was provided an update by City Administration in regards to recent developments surrounding the city’s plan to combat PFAS and other forever chemicals. Recently, the city received some extra funding for Well 5, which would have been treated by Plant #2, the city has decided to change its work plan going forward. The original plan included one plant per year starting with Plant #1. With the new funds for Plant #2, there were new recommendations forwarded to the council. One of those recommendations would change the construction schedule by going with Plant #2 first and delaying Plant #1 until 2026. This would allow the city to pursue additional funding. The second recommendation would see the city implement a two-step water rate increase with only a 10% increase starting January 1, and a second to be determined increase starting July 1. The council unanimously approved the recommendations.