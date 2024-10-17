Cooper 27, Hastings 20

The Hastings Raiders fell to Robbinsdale Cooper Wednesday night 27-20 to drop to 3-5 on the year. Lukas Foss hit Jack Cloutier for a 55-yard touchdown early in the game to go up 6-0. Cooper would immediately return the kick back to make it 7-6. Both teams would score again before the half, with Foss capitalizing on a 34-yard pass to brother Matt Foss by punching it in from a yard out. It would be 13-13 at the half. In the second half, Cooper would take the lead but would miss the extra point to lead 19-13. Hastings would respond with a nice run from Zach Shatek to go up 20-19, but Cooper would steal the lead back, getting a two point conversion to lead 27-20. Hastings would need a score to force overtime and after being stopped on one drive, they would hold Cooper and get the ball back. After driving down into Cooper’s end, the Raiders drive would stall after an intentional grounding call, and Cooper took knees to end the game.
The Raiders fall to 3-5 on the year and await their section fate. Stay tuned to KDWA for more on this game and the upcoming sectional.