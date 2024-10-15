Feedback For Drinking Water Action Plan

The Minnesota Department of Health last week released a draft of the State’s Drinking Water Action Plan. This 10-year plan, which was developed by researchers, governments, the private sector, and other experts, is trying to ensure that Minnesotans have equitable access to safe drinking water.
Senator Judy Seeberger is one of those behind the plan, and she says in a statement: “Safe drinking water is foundational to the health of Minnesotans, and it has been one of my biggest legislative priorities. Our district has been especially affected by PFAS contamination, and it’s encouraging to know that the Department of Health is working proactively to ensure the protection of our drinking water. The DFL’s nation-leading PFAS legislation was a great start, but there are other actions we will need to take – including bolstering our drinking water workforce, protecting private well users, tackling the climate crisis, and assessing other threats to our safe drinking water. I would encourage members of the public to share their thoughts and ideas about the plan.”
The Drinking Water Action Plan can be read <a href=”http://https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/docs/cwf/fdw/actionplan.pdf”>Here</a> while the feedback can be provided <a href=”http://https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=RrAU68QkGUWPJricIVmCjPPV7L261ItOiChj68dOqktURDZBSkpTRTU1RjVNTTNLOVZMOTlCMFhaTCQlQCN0PWcu&route=sh”>Here</a>