Hastings City Council Meeting Updates

The Hastings City Council met on Monday and provided a couple of significant developments. First up the City Council voted to approve a contract for Lake Rebecca Park Habitat Improvements. Parks and recreation director Chris Jenkins provided a synopsis of the request to award the contract, indicating that this is just Phase One of the project. Five quotes were received and Minnesota Native Landscapes was the lowest bidder. The project is grant funded, so there will be no impact to the city budget. The council voted unanimously to approve the project. Another major development was parking restrictions being implemented on Ashland Street between 9th and 10th Streets. This restriction would prohibit parking on the east side of the street due to public safety concerns given to the city from constituents and public safety officials. Public Works Director Ryan Stempski reviewed these recommendations and shared what financial impact, if any, there would be to plant signs in that area. After clearing up some confusion, the council unanimously approved the restriction. The biggest story of the night came from the City Administrator update on PFOS, which occurs monthly. It was mentioned the siting report study last month and that the city has hired a company to do property appraisals. Senators are set to meet with the city next week to discuss options for bonding funds again. The City was supposed to hear about a grant in October but that has been pushed to November. Staff has been working on a communication effort related to the proposed increase in water rates to fund the construction of the water treatment plants. Informational materials are being sent out to residents, but it was also revealed that the Pollution Control Agency and DNR have both told the city that settlement funds will be available for the second water treatment plant due to the direct connection to Well 5. This news means that the water rate increase could be less than previously expected, but the updated rate is to be determined and the city says this may re-order the construction timeline for Wells 1 and 2. There will be more to come on this story.