Hastings Football, Volleyball Find Out Section Fates

  • Filed under Featured

  • October 17, 2024

  • October 17, 2024

The Hastings Raiders football and volleyball teams have both learned their section fates.

The Hastings Raiders football team will see Bloomington Jefferson again in the section quarterfinals next TUESDAY at 7 PM at Todd Field. Winner advances to Saturday to take on Saint Thomas Academy. The Raiders defeated the Jaguars earlier this season on homecoming. The Raiders earned the 3 seed thanks to a head to head win over Bloomington Jefferson, while in a surprise to some Apple Valley jumped Kennedy and got the four seed, and will host Kennedy with Two Rivers awaiting the winner.

The Hastings Raiders volleyball team earned a 6 seed for sections and will travel to Park Tuesday night at 7:00.

   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2024/10/hastings-football-volleyball-find-out-section-fates/