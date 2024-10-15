Hastings Police Blotter October 15

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from September 30 thru October 7.
On September 30 at 8:02 a.m. officers didn’t have to go far, responding to the police department lobby to arrest 43-year-old Natalie Rae Valentine for a Hennepin County warrant.
On October 1 at 3:47 p.m. officers responded to Tuttle Drive for a lawn mower theft. The complainant that an unknown individual took a lawn mower from their front yard. The individual was described as an older individual driving a truck. Officers have not been able to identify a suspect.
On October 1 at 4:20 p.m. officers responded to the 3100 block of Village Trail for a report of property damage. Police spoke with an individual about their vehicle being damaged. After investigation it was determined that a vehicle had been attempted to have been broken into. Officers recovered evidence from the scene and are searching for suspects.
On October 3 at 2:53 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of Vermillion Street for a report of a driver slumped over the wheel. After an investigation, Kyle William Johnson was arrested for DWI and Felony Possession of Heroin.
On October 3 at 3:49 p.m. officers investigated a past action theft in the 1700 block of Carlton Drive. About $240 was taken.
On October 3 at 4:26 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle theft in the 200 block of 33rd Street West. It was later discovered the theft was accidental, with the driver mistaking the vehicle for their own. However, the driver, Laryssa Dos Santos, ended up getting arrested at her residence for DWI and is facing two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI.
On October 3 at 10:07 p.m. Hastings Police responded to a theft report in the 1200 block of Vermillion Street. 40-year-old Tara Brower of Minneapolis was arrested for theft and possession of a controlled substance.
On October 4 at 8:43 a.m. police arrested 60-year-old Paul Delano Paulson of Hastings for felony damage to property.
On October 4 at 7:59 p.m. police were notified of a vehicle driving incorrectly entering town in Highway 55. 62-year-old Zachary Wilson of Minneapolis was arrested for Felony Drugs, DUI, Driving After Revocation, and No Proof of Insurance.
On October 4 at 8:09 p.m. officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Ramsey Street and 11th Street East. 35-year-old Samantha Kaase of Hastings was taken into custody on a Dakota County Warrant. All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.