Prescott Girls Golf Headed Back To Madison

The Prescott Girls Golf team just continues to dominate, going to the Division 1 Sectional for the first time and qualifying for State by 16 strokes over the likes of Hudson, Tomah, and Onalaska. Hudson will join the Cardinals at State.
The final results are:
1
Prescott 323
2
Hudson 339
3
Tomah 341
4
Altoona/Regis 367
5
Chippewa Falls/McDonell 370
6
Onalaska 375
6
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 375
8
Holmen 376
As the Cardinals qualified as a team, they will have no individual qualifiers.
The Cardinals are in their first year as a Division 1 program, and not by choice. They were forced up to D1 as a result of the WIAA’s performance metric which sees successful programs move up a class after a certain amount of time. To be doing what they are doing as a small school against the big ones is certainly putting other programs on notice.
The State tournament will be held as always at University Ridge in Madison.