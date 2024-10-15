Prescott Girls Golf Takes Second In D1 Tourney Debut

The Prescott Girls Golf team finished Day 2 of the State Tournament at +90 overall, holding off Middleton by a single stroke to take 2nd for the tournament as a team. While the Cardinals state championship run ends at four straight, it is a remarkable run to a 2nd place finish for the Cardinals, who were far and away the smallest school in the D1 field by hundreds of students.
Gabbi Matzek and Jeanne Rohl finished with a +10, but Macy Reiter led the way on Day 2 with a +9. Layla Salay and Lydia Feran also put together stellar performances, with Feran putting together a hole in one on the 12th hole on Day 1! Reiter led the way on Day 1 with a +8 performance.
DSHA out of Milwaukee won the team title by an insurmountable 29 strokes.
We will have more to come in future sports updates on KDWA.