Prescott Girls Golf Takes Second In D1 Tourney Debut

  • October 15, 2024

The Prescott Girls Golf team finished Day 2 of the State Tournament at +90 overall, holding off Middleton by a single stroke to take 2nd for the tournament as a team. While the Cardinals state championship run ends at four straight, it is a remarkable run to a 2nd place finish for the Cardinals, who were far and away the smallest school in the D1 field by hundreds of students.

Gabbi Matzek and Jeanne Rohl finished with a +10, but Macy Reiter led the way on Day 2 with a +9. Layla Salay and Lydia Feran also put together stellar performances, with Feran putting together a hole in one on the 12th hole on Day 1! Reiter led the way on Day 1 with a +8 performance.

DSHA out of Milwaukee won the team title by an insurmountable 29 strokes.

We will have more to come in future sports updates on KDWA.

   

