Prescott Police Blotter and Hastings Fire Report

The Hastings Fire Department filed reports for incidents from October 22 thru October 29. On October 28 at 6:49 p.m. Hastings Fire responded to an accident with injuries at Polk Avenue and Otero Avenue. Units arrived at 6:58 and cleared at 7:08.
On October 22 at 1:35 p.m. Hastings Fire was one of several department dispatched as mutual aid to a building fire in the 1700 block of 8th Street in the Newport city limits. Hastings Fire arrived at 1:46, the fire was controlled at 2:58 and Hastings Fire cleared at 3.
All other calls were cancellations, good intent calls, smoke detector calls, or defective elevators.
Sticking with reports from our first responders, the Prescott Police Department filed reports for incidents from October 21 thru October 27.
On October 21 at 6:55 p.m. police responded to a report of a subject violating a burn ban. when police arrived the subject stated that they were unaware of a ban and the burn was considered legal by police and no action was taken.
On October 24 at 12:05 p.m. officers arrested 56-year-old Jeffrey James Baker on several charges including Bail Jumping.
On October 26 at 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Henry Street for a report of a subject that had driven to Kwik Trip while intoxicated. Police confirmed this and arrested 67-year-old Phillip Lee Geurkink of Prescott for O-W-I.
On October 27 at 2:20 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle accident in the 100 block of Broad Street. No injuries were reported.
All subjects who appear in the Prescott Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.