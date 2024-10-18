Prescott Police Officer Identified As Woodbury Substitute Teacher Placed On Leave

In an update to a story that is receiving national attention, the substitute teacher in Woodbury who was caught reenacting the murder of George Floyd during a lesson at Woodbury High School is a Prescott Police Officer.
According to multiple reports, the officer, publicly identified as Steven Williams, has been banned from the Woodbury High School campus and has been placed on administrative leave by the Prescott Police Department. This comes after the video emerged of Williams reenacting Floyd’s murder during a lesson in an English class in which he was substituting for. Woodbury High School sent a letter to parents, students and staff about the incident where the school acknowledged the harm done and that Williams was “immediately removed” from the classroom.
According to reports Williams has been employed by the police department for two years and will be on leave while an investigation occurs. He was not serving in an official police capacity for the department while subbing and was considered off duty, according to Prescott Police. As of Friday, Williams was still listed in the Prescott Police Staff Directory.
Williams was reportedly assigned through a substitute teacher firm Teachers on Call who says they are working with Woodbury Schools and South Washington County Schools to ensure that Williams does not work in the district again. Williams had reportedly passed all the background checks to be a substitute teacher.
Students also reported in addition to reenacting the Floyd murder, Williams performed other unprovoked actions, such as fake punching a student, and pretending to point a gun at a student, telling inappropriate jokes and naming suspects in past arrests. If we receive any more information on this situation, we will be sure to bring it to you.