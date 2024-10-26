RAPID REACTION: RADIERS FALL TO CADETS, CARDINALS CRUISE

The Hastings Raiders football team saw its season end with a 28-14 loss to Saint Thomas Academy Saturday. It was a 14-7 game at the half, and after going down two scores, the Raiders would get a score back, but a late Cadet touchdown would seal the deal.
The Prescott Cardinals offense was firing on all cylinders in a 46-30 win over Seymour. The Cardinals defense made multiple big stops late to prevent Seymour from closing the gap. The Cardinals will now turn their attention to top seeded Freedom Saturday @ 1 PM.
Look for recaps from both games in future sports updates