Reward Upped In Search For Randolph Woman

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office has upped the reward in the search for Nicole Anderson, the Randolph woman who disappeared after going to get the mail on July 6th.
According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the previous reward of $5,000 is now $45,000 after several private parties pledged the additional money for any information on Anderson’s whereabouts. This money is independent of the Sheriff’s Office’s reward. Only tips received through the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers that help lead to information about Anderson or the prosecution of those responsible for her disappearance are eligible for the reward.
The Sheriff’s Office notes that this remains an active investigation and that no further information will be released at this time.