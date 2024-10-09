Soccer Sections: Raiders Win Both, Advance

The Hastings Raiders soccer teams both advanced to the section semifinals!
The girls went first, entertaining Park at home. The Wolfpack would take a 1-0 lead at halftime, but Jersey Appert would tie things up at 1 in the secind half, before quickly scoring again to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead. The Raiders would withstand the Wolfpack late to secure the win. Hastings now travels to Eagan on Thursday.
In the boys game, Parker Geib would get the Raiders on the board early, with a 1-0 lead. Eastview would tie things up however, and the score would remain 1-1 going into extra time. The rules were simple, next goal wins. Johan Rova-Hegener would get a beautiful feed, and the keeper came out of the net to play it, but Rova-Hegener launched it past and into the back of the net.
The Raiders will also travel to Eagan Thursday, creating a doubleheader at 5 and 7 at Eagan High School.