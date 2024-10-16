Two Killed, One Critically Injured In Empire Crash

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a double fatal accident that occurred earlier this week on Highway 46. On Monday, The DCSO was dispatched to an accident in Empire at Highway 46 and Biscayne Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. According to the press release, witnesses noticed a vehicle being driven by a 15-year-old from Rosemount travelling eastbound when the driver attempted to pass a semi. A vehicle coming the other direction swerved to avoid and the two vehicle’s collided. The 15-year-old and the driver of the other vehicle, 81-year-old Dennis Dahlstrom from Champaign, Illinois, died at the scene. 78-year-old Sandra Dahlstrom of Champaign, Illinois was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office notes that there were several civilians who stopped to render aid before first responders could arrive.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol continue to investigate and no further information is being released at this time.