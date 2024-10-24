Upcoming Cancer Benefit

An important benefit is set to take place on November 2 as there will be a UTV/ATV Ride and a meat raffle for Chase Hanson as he battles Burkitt’s Lymphoma. KDWA spoke with Dale Hanson who provided us with more information on this upcoming event.

