Controversial Prescott Police Officer Resigns

The Prescott Police Officer who was caught on camera reenacting the murder of George Floyd while substituting at Woodbury High School has resigned from the Prescott Police Department.
Multiple sources report that Steven Williams has resigned from his role, after previously being placed on Administrative leave. Williams, has been banned from the Woodbury High School campus as a result of the incident. This comes after the video emerged of Williams reenacting Floyd’s murder during a lesson in an English class in which he was substituting for. Woodbury High School sent a letter to parents, students and staff at the time about the incident where the school acknowledged the harm done and that Williams was “immediately removed” from the classroom.
According to reports Williams had been employed by the police department for two years. He was not serving in an official police capacity for the department while subbing and was considered off duty, according to Prescott Police.
Williams was reportedly assigned through a substitute teacher firm Teachers on Call who says they are working with Woodbury Schools and South Washington County Schools to ensure that Williams does not work in the district again. Williams had reportedly passed all the background checks to be a substitute teacher.
Students also reported in addition to reenacting the Floyd murder, Williams performed other unprovoked actions, such as fake punching a student, and pretending to point a gun at a student, telling inappropriate jokes and naming suspects in past arrests