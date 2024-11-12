Girls Hockey Falls To Gentry Academy In Thriller

For the average observer, when they saw Gentry Academy on the schedule, they may have shuttered. But the Hastings Raiders did what they could to pull off a win in their home opener, coming out in defeat 2-1 in front of a packed house at the McGree Rink.
1st Period: It was a grinding first, as neither team could find the back of the net and shots were hard to come by, the Raiders outshooting the Stars 9-4. Both goalies stood on their head when they needed.
2nd Period: Another scoreless period, but an active one, with the Raiders getting 10 shots on net.
3rd Period: Gentry would break the seal, with a goal at 8:15 of the period to take the wind out of the sails of the Raiders… but not for long, as 40 seconds later Addie Seleski scored her fourth goal of the year on the power play to make it 1-1. It would stay that way heading into OT, where 4:29 Gentry Academy won it on a rebound.
The Raiders slipped to 1-1 on the year. Seleski’s goal was assisted by Kacey Plank and Jade Schauer. Victoria Steinke was phenomenal, stopping 23 out of 25 shots.
The Raiders host Visitation for Girls Hockey Day on Saturday at 3 at Civic Arena.