Hastings Fire Department Report

The Hastings Fire Department filed reports for incidents from November 2 thru November 10.
On November 9 at 3:33 a.m. Hastings fire officials responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Douglas Drive at the Highway 61 and Innovation ramp. Units arrived at 3:43 and cleared at 3:48. There were no injuries.
On November 8 at 10:02 p.m. units were dispatched to a gas leak in the 100 block of 2nd Street East. Units arrived at 10:05 and cleared at 10:15.
On November 8 at 8:08 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke in a structure in the 1800 block of Vermillion Street. Units arrived at 8:12 and cleared at 8:22.
On November 8 at 4:08 p.m. units were dispatched to 15th Street West for a traffic crash. Units arrived at 4:12 and cleared at 4:19. There were no injuries.
On November 8 at 2:33 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 2500 block of Voyageur Parkway for a smoke removal car. Units arrived at 2:39 and cleared at 2:55.
On November 8 at 12:20 p.m. fire crews were called to the 3800 block of 190th Street East for a gas leak. Crews arrived at 12:36 and cleared at 12:52.
On November 6 at 5:14 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle on fire in the area of 70th Street South and Saint Croix Trail South. Units arrived at 5:28, controlled the fire at 5:35, and cleared at 6:06.
On November 5 at 11:37 a.m. firefighters were dispatched for a mobile vehicle fire at 110th Street South and Manning Avenue. Units arrived at 11:43 and controlled the fire at 11:55, clearing at 12:05.