Hastings Woman Killed In Wreck After South Metro Pursuit

A Hastings woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 494 Monday morning after fleeing from police.
According to reports, the woman, who’s name has not been released, led police on a pursuit that started near Robert Street and Marie Avenue in West Saint Paul. After the pursuit continued onto Highway 62, the driver led police onto Interstate 494 Eastbound, where speeds reportedly reached 100 miles per hour. At around 4:20 a.m. near 5th and 7th Avenues in South Saint Paul, the driver crashed into a semi and was later pronounced deceased. The crash kept the Eastbound lanes of I-494 closed for several hours during the morning commute.
No other information on the crash was immediately provided. The woman’s name is expected to be released by the State Patrol later this week pending next of kin notification.
The semi driver was a 39-year-old, but from Holmen, Wisconsin. He, identified as Corey Haug, was not injured. The Minnesota State Patrol, West Saint Paul Police, South Saint Paul Police, Inver Grove Heights Police, South Metro Fire (serving West Saint Paul and South Saint Paul) and MHealth all responded.