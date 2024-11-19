Prescott Police Blotter; Hastings Fire Report

The Prescott Police Department filed reports for incidents from November 11 thru November 17. On November 12 at 10:05 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle at Eagle Ridge Drive. 20-year-old Martha Sangomedina of Hudson was cited for operating without a valid license. On November 12 at 10:27 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious vehicle at North Vine and Orange Streets. No other information was provided. On November 14 at 10:37 a.m. officers took a fraud report in the 800 block of Deere Road. This case remains under investigation. On November 14 at 7:26 p.m. officers arrested Mee Yang of Saint Paul on a domestic charge in the 800 block of River Terrace Street. On November 14 at 10:57 p.m. officers responded to a report of an unwanted subject who allegedly smashed the callers windshield in the 500 block of Orange Street. No other information was provided. On November 15 at 11:28 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle at 570th Avenue and Jefferson Street. 23-year-old Seth Davis Black Tail Deer of Morton, Minnesota was arrested for OWI. On November 17 at 2:37 a.m. officers responded to a crash at Wacota Street and Jefferson Street. All subjects who appear in the Prescott Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
In Hastings, the Hastings Fire Department filed reports for incidents thru November 18. On November 17 at 4:13 p.m. firefighters responded to an injury crash on Vermillion Street. Units arrived at 4:16 and cleared at 4:58. On November 16 at 1:01 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to a traffic crash at Coates Boulevard and 200th Street East. Units arrived at 1:15 and cleared at 1:26. No injuries were reported. On November 16 at 12:18 p.m. fire crews responded to a brush fire in the 1000 block of Bailly Street. Units arrived at 12:22 and controlled the fire at 12:35, clearing at 1:11. On November 15 at 6:03 p.m. firefighters responded to an injury crash at Point Douglas Drive South and 122nd Street South. Units arrived at 6:06 and the last unit cleared at 7:12. One subject was transported to a Saint Paul hospital. On November 15 at 1:38 p.m. firefighters responded with Prescott Fire to a chemical spill in the 1400 block of Kasson Drive in Prescott. Hastings firefighters arrived at 1:44 and the last unit cleared at 3:30. Hastings Fire provided manpower for the incident. On November 13 at 5:12 p.m. firefighters responded to a wiring problem in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road. Units arrived at 5:17, controlled the situation at 5:26 and cleared at 5:28.