Raider Girls Hockey Handles Visitation

The Hastings Raiders Girls Hockey team had no problem with Visitation on Saturday, taking down Visitation 8-0. The Raiders dominated the game most of the way, scoring early and often in the first two periods.
1st Period: The Raiders got on the board just three minutes in, when Lauren Muhl got her first tally of the year on a feed from Grace Petrich and Anni Schreifer. The Raiders kept the shots coming, but broke through again at 11:26 in the period when Olyvia Erickson found the back of the net, with Addie Seleski and Josie Hamann getting the assists. Seleski continued her strong start to the year by adding a goal at 15:01, Erickson and Jade Schauer providing the assists.
2nd Period: The Raiders added four goals in the frame. Just 16 seconds in, Kacey Plank had her first goal of the year, while Anni Schreifer would make it 5-0. Seleski added her second and Carly Jacobson made it 7-0.
3rd Period: With a running clock, the Raiders kept the Blazers at bay, with Seleski adding her hat trick midway thru the period to make it 8-0.
Victoria Steinke and Addison Lanning combined for a shutout, with Steinke stopping six shots and Lanning stopping 5.