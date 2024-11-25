Raider Girls Hockey Wins Again

The Hastings Raiders Girls Hockey team continued their win streak with a 5-1 win over the St Croix Valley Fusion Friday at Hastings Civic Arena.
1st Period: The Raiders secured the only goal of the period when Olyvia Erickson scored on an odd person rush to make it 1-0.
2nd Period: The Raiders would double the lead when Anni Schreifer continued her strong start to the year with a goal from Haley Siebenaler and Addie Seleski to make it 2-0.
3rd Period: A wild 3rd period saw the Raiders extend their lead up to 4-0, with goals from Grace Petrich and Claire Rieder, before St Croix Valley made it 4-1. The Raiders would close the deal with their final goal coming from Jade Schauer… all of that happening in the first 5 minutes of the period.
Stats: Addie Seleski had 4 assists to continue her ridiculous start to the season. Erickson and Schreifer also had multi-point days as well. Victoria Steinke, who came in allowing just 1 goal per game and stopping 95% of her shots… allowed 1 goal and stopped 95% of her shots, continuing her strong start in net.
The Raiders are now off until December 3 against Two Rivers.