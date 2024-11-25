Seeing Double: Raiders Tie Chisago Lakes Again

The Hastings Raiders and Chisago Lakes played to a 3-3 tie in 2023, so surely it wouldn’t happen again, right? Right? Spoiler alert: it did.
1st Period: The Raiders got off and running when Jonas Schauer found the back of the net for his first varsity goal, assisted by Aden Cavness and Brody Carlson. It was a huge boon for the Raiders, who struggled to establish control of the game in the first period.
2nd Period: Just 26 seconds in, Chisago Lakes would tie things up at 1, but the lead wouldn’t last. While on a power play, The Chisago Lakes netminder came out to play the puck, but in the process collided with his defenseman, resulting in a free puck and a wide open net, and Jon Harris capitalized to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead.
3rd Period: The Raiders would extend the lead to 3-1 on Schauer’s 2nd goal to make it 3-1, but Chisago Lakes would connect twice in the period to tie it and force overtime, where the score remained 3-3 and the game ended in a tie.
Charlie Stoffel made 41 saves in his varsity debut in net, while Schauer had a multi-point day. The game saw the teams combine for 11 penalties for 22 minutes, plus an offsetting unsportsmanlike foul.