Seleski’s Hat Trick Leads Raiders Past Mayo

The Hastings Raiders girls hockey team opened its 2024-25 season over the weekend with a trip to Rochester, and Hastings came away with a 4-1 win.
Addie Seleski scored a natural hat trick, or 3 consecutive goals, in the first period. She first found the back of the net 5:44 in with Claire Rieder and Sophie Thorkelson providing the helpers. Seleski added an unassisted tally at the 13:18 mark to make it 2-0, and then added her third goal a minute and a half later with Haley Siebenaler providing the assists.
Neither team found the back of the net in the second, but Mayo would cut the gap in the third period, just 3:58 in, to make it 3-1. That’s as close as they would get though, as Rieder added a goal with an assist from Josie Hamann to get to the final tally of 4-1.
Neither team converted on the power play.
Seleski’s three point outing led the way for the Raiders, while Victoria Steinke stopped 17 out of 18 shots.
The Raiders returned home for their home opener against Gentry Academy, while our first broadcast is set for Saturday against Visitation, live on KDWA.
