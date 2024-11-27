Tuesday Sports Recap

Raider Hockey Falls To Jefferson: The Hastings Raiders boys hockey team fell to the Jefferson Jaguars 4-3 on Tuesday night at Hastings Civic Arena.
1st Period: An even first period saw the two teams go back and forth until 5:53 in when the Raiders scored to take the lead. Brayden Krauth found the back of the net with Brody Carlson and Brody Geib. There were no penalties in the period and Coach Matt Klein said on our intermission report that it was “the best period of the year”.
2nd Period: No scoring in the period, but the unblemished penalty streak ended for both teams
3rd Period: Hold on to your seats, because the third period was a wild ride. Hastings started the period on a 5-on-3 for a few seconds, which became a 5-on-4. However it was Jefferson that scored. Twice. Two shorthanded goals in 13 seconds gave the Jaguars a 2-1 lead. That would only last 2 minutes however, as Jackson Dohman would find the net to tie it. A crucial penalty late in the 3rd would put Jefferson on the power play, and the Jaguars would bury it to take a 3-2 lead. Hastings would tie it again however one minute later when Luke Wahlstrom tied the game. With the game tied, Jefferson pressed and found the net again for a decisive 4-3 lead and the ultimate final score.
The Raiders are 0-1-1 and return to action against Park on December 4.
HASTINGS GIRLS HOOPS CRUISES IN OPENER: The Hastings Raiders Girls basketball team cruised to victory in the season opener, besting Burnsville 62-27. The Raiders held Burnsville to 10 points in the first half, with the Blaze having twice as many turnovers as points. It was 39-10 at the break. Hastings offense cooled off in the second half, but the game was already in hand by that point.
Keagan McVicker led the way with 17 points to lead all scorers. Brooke Mace added 9 points, while Violet Schult added 8, Haley Strain had 7, Rachael Notch contributed 5 points and Jillian McTague had 4 to be among the leading scorers.
The Raiders return to action Tuesday night at Edina.
Cardinals Cruise to First Win: The Prescott Cardinals cruised to their first win of the season, and their first conference win, as they beat Osceola 60-32. The Cardinals next game is a big one, as they take on a Somerset team who also won their first conference game on December 3. No stats from the Cardinals win were immediately available.
Raiders, Cardinals and Wolfpack On KDWA: The Hastings/Park rivalry returns as part of Rivalry Week. On December 3, we have Hastings vs Prescott boys hoops, followed on December 4 by Hastings vs Park in boys hockey from the Cottage Grove Ice Arena. You can find our full schedule on kdwa.com.