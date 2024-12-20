Hastings City Council Hears Hunting Complaints

In this week’s Hastings City Council meeting, the council heard from residents during public comment about concerns in regards to hunting near property. The residents remarked about the property lines set by the DNR, with one resident even reporting possible bullet holes in their residence from hunters in the area. The speakers told the council that the hunters in the area are not following the rules set in place by the DNR and that more enforcement is needed before someone were to be hurt. Later in the meeting, a scheduled agenda item regarding the DNR and the Gores Pool #3 Wildlife Management Area, was discussed during the public safety update. A 2008 Memorandum of Understanding with the DNR was reviewed that stated that there was an allowance for hunting within City limits for small game, wild turkey, and archery hunting for deer. The original MOU agreed that a 200-foot buffer would be instituted for two properties during a special deer management hunt, but a special hunt has never been instituted, as reported by Hastings Police Chief Dave Wilske, who spoke during the meeting. Wilske added that the DNR has added additional land and has interest in amending the original memorandum to incorporate the newly acquired land. The council then discussed certain ways to file applications, hunter regulations and sources for accurate information. There was also discussion about next steps with it being a safety concern. A unanimous vote was cast to move the topic back to the public safety committee for further review and recommendations.
The council also congratulated a host of city employees for reaching the 5, 10 and 35 year milestones with the city, as well as a recognition of outgoing commissioners.