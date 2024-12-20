Hastings Fire Report

The Hastings Fire Department filed reports for incidents from December 8 thru December 15.
On December 13 at 3:31 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 1100 block of Tyler Street. Units arrived three minutes later and cleared at 4:18. There were injuries reported.
On December 12 at 11:38 p.m. units were dispatched to a gas leak in the 2000 block of Yellowstone Drive. Units arrived at 11:47 and cleared at 11:58.
On December 12 at 9:11 a.m. Hastings Fire units responded to a gas leak in the 12000 block of Point Douglas Drive. The first unit arrived at 9:15 and the last unit cleared at 10:45.
On December 12 at 5:30 a.m. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a call in the 500 block of Westview Drive. Upon their arrival, firefighters investigated, but the call was determined to be a call of malicious or mischievous intent. Units cleared at 6:05.